Gypsy Jazz Night Announced At The Ellen Theatre

Accomplished and lively musicians will play the music of famed musical duo StÃ©phane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt and more.

Jan. 10, 2022 Â 
The Ellen Theatre celebrates Gypsy Jazz Night, Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 PM. This festive evening of live music and 1920s dance is led by a great gypsy jazz duet - award-winning violin legend Tim Kliphuis and rising guitar star Jimmy Grant - with performances from Helena's Cottonwood Club.

These accomplished and lively musicians will play the music of famed musical duo StÃ©phane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt - plus many favorites from The Great American Songbook and beyond. Remember to bring your dancing shoes! There will be room to 'Cut a Rug' alongside two dance couples from the Downbeat Vintage Swing Society.

Tickets to Gypsy Jazz Night are $26.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are required for attendance.


