Cole Swindell Comes To The Ford Wyoming Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Platinum selling and award-winning superstar Cole Swindell will bring his 2025 headlining Happy Hour Sad Tour, to the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, October 3, produced by Pepper Entertainment. Joining the four-time ACM Award winner on his Happy Hour Sad Tour are special guests Priscilla Block and Greylan James.

Swindell’s Down Home Crew will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Happy Hour Sad Tour during the “Down Home Crew Presale” beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. local. Tickets start at $36.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 11, at 10 a.m.

The Happy Hour Sad Tour, named after a new song on his upcoming 5th studio album, Spanish Moss, scheduled for release on June 27. Spanish Moss also includes Swindell’s current Top 5 and rising single “Forever To Me,” which he co-wrote (with Greylan James and Rocky Block) in honor of his engagement and wedding to his new bride Courtney last year. The Top 5 single is as relevant for his life now as it now marks and honors the upcoming birth of his first child this fall, a daughter.

About Cole Swindell:

Country music superstar and multi-award winner Cole Swindell released new music from his upcoming fifth studio album, Spanish Moss, for Warner Music Nashville including his current Top 10 and rising radio single “Forever To Me,” and most recently the digital-only releases of “Spanish Moss,” “Kill A Prayer,” “One Day” and “3 Feet Tall,” which Country Now called a “Song of the Year contender” and “one of the most important songs Cole Swindell has ever released.” Spanish Moss will be available June 27.

Swindell, who Rolling Stone has called “a proven hit-maker,” charted three back-to-back, Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 hits off his fourth studio album, Stereotype: “Single Saturday Night,” “Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson) and the five-week 3x Platinum chart-topper “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” that garnered three ACM Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (as songwriter and artist), an iHeart Music Award for Country Song of the Year and received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year for “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” with Jo Dee Messina for the 57th CMA Awards. He released a special duet remix of his smash “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” featuring Messina that has produced multiple award nominations and is included on his deluxe album Stereotype Broken, which also includes his 2023 Top 10 single “Drinkaby.”

Comments