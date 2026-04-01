MAMMA MIA! Will Come to The Missoula Children's Theatre

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The Missoula Children's Theatre's 2025-2026 Community Series will conclude with Mamma Mia! rated PG-13 and running from April 30-May 17. After MCT's hugely successful run in 2017, this show is back by popular demand. The music of the Swedish pop group ABBA has stood the test of time beginning with their first hit song in 1974 “Waterloo” to the present day. Have you met someone who has NO idea of ABBA's music? We didn't think so. Oh “Honey, Honey”, with two major films and a third currently in development, the Missoula Children's Theatre says “I do, I do, I do, I do” to giving the audience an evening of “Dancing Queen” energy on a Greek island paradise!

Director Joseph Martinez is heading up this production, fresh off The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Along with a dynamo artistic team of Choreographer Alissa Tucker (founder of Last Best Cabaret) and Music Director, Royce McIntosh (who toured the U.S. and internationally with Mamma Mia! for over two years), there is no shortage of excitement among the cast of nearly four dozen volunteer actors, dancers and singers; some MCT regulars and a few making their debut. Martinez remarks that “Mamma Mia! is fun and nostalgic and everything you want in a musical to make you feel good. I know the cast is having fun every night and are excited/elated/ecstatic that they get to share that fun with an audience for not only one, but three weeks!”

Young Sophie's getting married on a lush, Greek island paradise and wants to know which man from her mother's past is the father Sophie wants to walk her down the aisle, so she invites all three to attend. Why not? It's a mystery that even the prospective dads don't know the answer to. High energy dance numbers, a sweet storyline woven from ABBA's timeless music, loads of tender and often hilarious moments in an unrealistic plot will make you want to jump out of your seat and dance in the aisles and all the way home. Don your best disco outfit if you want, and don't wait to “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” some friends to come with you, starting with the Mamma Mia! Disco Ball party on Saturday, April 18th!