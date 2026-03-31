THE COMEDY OF ERRORS To Be Presented By Ye Olde Bronc Players At Sheridan Junior High

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WYO PLAY’s Ye Olde Bronc Players will present THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at the Early Building Auditorium at Sheridan Junior High School in Sheridan, Wyoming. The student production is scheduled for April 9 and 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Directed and abridged by Heather Bujans, the production will feature 21 students performing Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity. The play follows two sets of long-lost twins whose unexpected reunion leads to confusion, misunderstandings, and a series of comedic encounters before a final resolution.

The cast will include Barrett Haar, Riley Johnson, Ariana Jordan, Corbin Cooper, JJ Galbraith, Lucy Bujans, Vivian Neeriemer, Kimber Botkins, Sonja Wallace, EmmaLynn Elliott, Ottis Clem, Laura Grover, Felix Fritz, Oliver Patterson, Ollie Coon, Rebecca Trapp, Izzy Case, Flynn Arndt, Ally Forsythe, Anwyn Conn, and Marley Cherry.

The program is part of Ye Olde Bronc Players, a theatre education initiative at Sheridan Junior High School developed through a collaboration between Sheridan County School District 2 and WYO PLAY, an education program of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center. Program Assistant Kali Smith has supported the production through student coaching and rehearsal work.

Performances are free and open to the public, with general admission seating available.