Booze & Bacon Festival Returns To Casper For 2nd Year

Spectra Venue Management has teamed up with Backwards Distilling Company and Townsquare Media for the second annual Booze and Bacon Festival at the Casper Events Center this December. The event will feature bacon-filled dishes from a variety of local restaurants and samples of beer and liquor from national and local reps. All samples are included with admission.

Event hours are Saturday, December 14th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. VIP access begins at 12 noon. Attendees will vote on their favorite food dish, beer, and drink. Trophies will be awarded to the people's choice in each category. A limited amount of merchandise, packaged beer and liquor items will be available for purchase from the retail section at the event.

Safety first! The Casper Events Center has a designated Uber pick-up and drop-off point at the circle outside of the SinclairTix Box Office. Venue staff will also be available to aide with contacting local cabs and assisting patrons get home safely.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. VIP tickets are available for $75 each. VIP tickets allow for early entrance with pre-show, private tasting and sampling from elite vendors and come with a VIP lanyard, and exclusive Booze & Bacon merchandise. Tickets can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

