Alpine Theatre Project Goes Back In Time With A Full Big Band Tribute To The Swing Era

New York City's Broadway and Opera star N'Kenge returns to Whitefish with one of America's most electrifying tap dancers, DeWitt Fleming Jr, for a special Valentine's Day weekend performance of nostalgic big band music.

The show, called In the Mood: an Evening of Big Band Swing, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12th and Valentine's Day, Feb. 14th, at 7:00 pm at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, located at 127 Spokane Ave. in Whitefish, MT. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased on the ATP website: atpwhitefish.org.

Back by popular demand, N'Kenge comes back to Whitefish on the heels of an acclaimed starring role in the revival of Caroline, or Change on Broadway. She brings her 5-octave powerhouse vocals to a multi-artist lineup to perform favorites from the 1920s-1940s. Joining her is master tap dancer, DeWitt Fleming Jr, who has performed on Broadway and all over the world with Riverdance and Cirque du Soleil adn who the New York Times once called, "A nonstop source of rhythmic variety and surprise."

These two artists will be joined onstage by powerhouse singers and ATP favorites, Eric Krop, Tracy McDowell, & Luke Walrath. Krop has been a featured vocalist on FOX television's "I Can See Your Voice." McDowell performed on Broadway in RENT and has been a force behind many of ATP's recent themed concerts. Also featured will be a 15-piece Big Band led by the Flathead Valley's best musicians, including Grammy Award nominated musician, Erica Von Kleist. Rounding out the lineup will be special appearance by the North End Swing Dancers.

The evening will include American songbook classics by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey, the Gershwins, and more. Guests can now receive discounts on tickets and other perks by joining ATP's new Membership Program. Information can be found at atpwhitefish.org/membership.

