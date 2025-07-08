AS YOU LIKE IT Will Be Performed as Part of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) will present the free performances of Shakespeare's As You Like It Thursday July 17 at 6:30pm at the Kendrick Park Bandshell. And, as part of MSIP’s "Share Our Stage" program, Livi Fehrenbacher will open the evening at 6pm. All ages are welcome to attend and enjoy these free performances.

As You Like It speaks to the joy and complexity of love, identity, and the transformative power of nature. This romantic comedy follows the story of Rosalind, one of Shakespeare's most complex female characters, as she ventures into the Forest of Arden alongside a colorful cast of characters to explore questions of love and transformation.

This summer, the company, in its 53rd season performs in 64 communities across five states including Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, North Dakota, and Washington, serving over 20,000 audience members annually with free performances. Audiences are encouraged to come early, bring a picnic, and enjoy an evening together under the Big Sky among friends and neighbors.

Ushering Shakespeare's immortal stories of life, love, and tragedy into a modern era, MSIP is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theatre and literature through live, professional performances that are free for all people, for all time.

This performance is presented by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and the WYO Theater with 100% local support.