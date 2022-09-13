ABT Welcomes Back Comedian Brian Regan in February

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Brian Regan on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

Regan premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, on February 23, 2021. Regan's first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

In 2021, Regan returned for his third season in Peter Farrelly's TV series, Loudermilk, which is streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly personally cast Regan in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Regan received praise for his portrayal of "Mugsy," a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

Regan stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Regan and Jerry Seinfeld executive produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

In 2015, Regan made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central's history. Regan made his London debut on February 2, 2019 at The Leicester Square Theatre and he made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows on March 21 & 22, 2019. He appeared at Carnegie Hall on November 11, 2017 following years of performances in New York City's finest theaters including Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Regan's tour has included visits to Denver's legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 15,000-seat Huntsman Center Arena in Salt Lake City.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Regan is the stand-up comedian guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Fallon. Previously, Regan was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

Regan made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock's film, Top Five, and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix.

Regan's comedy releases include: Brian Regan: On The Rocks (2021) Netflix special; Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan (2018) Netflix series; Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (2017) on Netflix and on vinyl; Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall (2015) aired on Comedy Central and is available on CD & DVD and as a video or audio download; All By Myself (2010) is available on CD and download only through his website; his two previous hour-long Comedy Central specials, The Epitome of Hyperbole (2008), and Brian Regan Standing Up (2007) are available on DVD or as a video or audio download; I Walked on the Moon (2004) is available on DVD or as an audio or video download only through his website and Brian Regan Live (1997) is available on CD.

Tickets, $55, $45 + non-refundable fees, go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.