2020 Home And Garden Show Cancelled at the Casper Events Center

In order to protect the health of the community and to prevent the potential spread of disease, officials of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department have ordered the cancellation of the Central Wyoming Homebuilders Association's HOME AND GARDEN SHOW scheduled at the Casper Events Center on March 20-22, 2020.

The following statement has been released:

The safety and well-being of our guests, employees, performers and athletes is our top priority at the Casper Events Center. Our cleaning procedures are thorough and comprehensive. Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities, our staff is focused on the disinfection of high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, escalators, elevator buttons and bathrooms. We have also filled hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the facility.

Our staff, partners and guests are encouraged to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes. We encourage individuals who are sick to stay home. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, so that we can quickly make adjustments should the CDC or local authorities recommend different or amended precautionary measures.





