THE WELKIN Comes to the Frank Theatre This Month

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Welkin by Lucy Kirkwood will be performed at the Frank Theatre this month. Performances will run March 6-29, 2026, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30PM, Sundays at 2PM at the Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St #177, St Paul.

It’s 1759 in rural England, and the country is awaiting the return of Halley’s comet. A young woman, accused of murder, is sentenced to death. When she tries to escape the noose by claiming she is pregnant, twelve ordinary women are gathered to decide whether she is telling the truth. A dark, fierce, funny play about democracy and housework.

Kirkwood reminds us: truth doesn’t disappear when we ignore it—and silence, in the face of harm, is its own kind of violence. At once historic and urgent, the play takes aim at systems of control—from the state to the patriarchy—and cracks them open with fierce wit.

“By asking the right questions, a play can make you leave with something switched on that was off when you walked in,” Kirkwood says.

THE WELKIN asks: What does justice look like when women are finally allowed to speak? And who gets to decide the truth when belief itself becomes a battlefield?

“A superb new history play – a feminist courtroom drama that’s equal parts Twelve Angry Men, The Crucible and The Vagina Monologues, plus a dash of searing, up-to-the-minute political and social commentary… a warm, humane and very funny piece, firmly anchored in women’s everyday experience.” —Broadway World

Pay What You Can on Saturday, March 7.

Masking required on Sunday, March 15.

Ticket cost: Tickets are $40 ($35, students seniors, low income)

Artistic Team

Directed by Wendy Knox

Set design by Joe Stanley

Lighting design by Tony Stoeri

Costume design by Kathy Kohl

Sound design and composition by Dan Dukich

Props design by Sarah Harris

Stage management by John Novak

Cast

Elizabeth Efteland

Tracey Maloney

Kirby Bennett

Kathleen Winters

Isa Condo-Olvera

Wini Froelich

Charla Marie Bailey

Georgia Doolittle

Jiccarra N. Hollman

Suzie Juul

Grace Hillmyer

Dona Werner Freeman

Eva Gemlo

Willa Buchanan

Patrick Bailey

Jonathan Feld