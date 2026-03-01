Review: AS YOU LIKE IT at Novagrex

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Novagrex’s As You Like It isn’t trying to be fancy Shakespeare. It’s fun, a little chaotic, and fully aware that this play is already kind of ridiculous in the best way. From the jump, you know you’re in for something playful — feuding brothers, a grumpy new Duke, and a court wrestler who apparently snaps bones for sport. Not exactly a great time to fall in love.

Ella Rose Fadden’s Rosalind is smart, quick, and easy to root for. When she switches into Ganymede mode, it feels natural instead of over-the-top. You can see her having fun with the disguise while still keeping the emotional stakes real. Bridget Foy’s Celia is warm and steady, and their cousin dynamic feels genuine — which makes it matter when they decide to leave everything behind together.

Bjorn Long plays Orlando with just the right amount of awkward sincerity. He’s lovestruck, yes, but in a way that’s charming instead of cringey. Sasha Rapacz pulls double duty and clearly enjoys it, especially as the story starts to untangle itself in the forest.

Zoë Que as Touchstone is a highlight. Every time she steps onstage, things loosen up. The jokes land, the timing is sharp, and you can feel the audience relax into the comedy. Director Chaz Mayo, who also plays Jaques, doesn’t overdo the broody philosopher thing. Instead, those reflective moments feel grounded and surprisingly human.

The ensemble keeps the world feeling full without it ever getting confusing. Characters pop in and out, love triangles multiply, and somehow it all makes sense by the end.

The wrestling scenes lean into cartoon-level chaos (very on-brand for the PG rating), and the flashing lights and quick shifts help separate the tense court from the freer, weirder Forest of Arden. It’s simple staging, but it works.

What makes this production click is that it doesn’t treat Shakespeare like homework. It treats it like a playground. The disguises are fun. The romance is messy. The jokes actually land. And when Rosalind talks about wanting “more love and knowledge” in a better world, it feels sincere without being overly dramatic.

Overall, this As You Like It feels lively and approachable. You don’t have to be a Shakespeare expert to enjoy it — you just have to be ready to go along for the ride.

