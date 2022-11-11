Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Hennepin Theatre Trust Renames Theatre Home Of Brave New Workshop At 824 Hennepin To The D Photo
Hennepin Theatre Trust Renames Theatre Home Of Brave New Workshop At 824 Hennepin To The Dudley Riggs Theatre
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that it has renamed the theatre located at 824 Hennepin Ave. as the Dudley Riggs Theatre.
Review: THE QUEENS BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis Photo
Review: THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis
What did our critic think of THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis? As guests at this delightful soirée, you will be transported to 1813 London to take part in the most coveted ball of the season. Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you immerse yourself in an evening unlike any you have ever experienced before.
Tickets For Stephen Sharer at the State Theatre) Go On Sale Friday Photo
Tickets For Stephen Sharer at the State Theatre) Go On Sale Friday
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that musician and internet personality Stephen Sharer will take his talents on the road for the first time ever, bringing his electric Share the Love Music Tour to more than 20 cities starting in January 2023, including a performance in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 6 p.m.
Interview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam Museum Photo
Interview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam Museum
The Spam Museum is a museum of hte infamous canned precooked meat products made by Hormel Food Corporation. The museum features the origin of Spam and the history of the Hormel company. It is located in Austin, Minnesota and the admission for guest is free. They are also doing live virtual tours.

