Video: Watch a New Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's COOKIN' (Nanta 난타)

Watch the exciting new trailer and experience the amazing energy and unmatched excitement of this unforgettable show.

Children’s Theatre Company is presenting Cookin’ (also known as Nanta 난타) the international smash-hit sensation from South Korea that will be playing at CTC in the fall of 2023. The Minneapolis premiere engagement Cookin’ at CTC is the production’s only Midwest stop in 2023-2024 touring season.

Watch a new trailer below!

With a crazy deadline looming near, four frenzied chefs turn their kitchen into a dynamic, veggies-flying-everywhere performance as Koreansamulnori drumming and martial arts take center stage. During this wildly energetic cooking competition, the chefs put on a masterful display of percussive food chopping, knife throwing, pot banging, and fire-blowing wizardry that will make you laugh, scream in delight, and even beg for a chance to sample their food. Get ready to stomp your feet and clap your hands for a show that’s truly Cookin’! 

Cookin' is the longest-running show in South Korea’s history (over 1.48 million people have attended performances), and has performed in more than 60 countries throughout Europe, Asia, and North America. 

Cookin’ will play from September 12-October 22, 2023 at CTC’s UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/cookin or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.  





