Video: The Cast of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at the Ordway Share Their Favorite Moments

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Next month, the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will present Disney's The Little Mermaid. The musical, based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, will run at the Ordway in downtown Saint Paul from Dec. 3-29. Watch the cast share their favorite moments in the musical in the video here!

"At the very end, when King Tritan brings me back to the shore and I reunite with Eric, I get overwhelmed as Ariel, but also myself of like 'Oh wow, I did it, we made this happen," said Leianna Weaver, who plays Ariel.

The Little Mermaid tells the story of young mermaid Ariel who longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, it features irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

The cast features Leianna Weaver as Ariel; Jason Weitkamp as Pilot; Christian Probst as Prince Eric; Kevin Symons as Grimsby; Kevin Kulp as Flounder; Quintan Craig as Scuttle; Trent Mills as King Triton; Dana Orange as Sebastian; Katie Cruz, Cristyn Dang, Andrea Dobbins, Tayler Mettra, Bailey Renee Miller, Candace J. Washington as Mersisters; Mitchell Lam Hau as Flotsam; Christopher Diem as Jetsam; Liz McCartney as Ursula; Daniel Dawson, Kurt Kemper, Edgar Lopez as Gulls; and Jason Weitkamp as Chef Louis.

The ensemble includes Kevin Corte, Katie Cruz, Cristyn Dang, Daniel Dawson, Andrea Dobbins, Christopher Ho, Kurt Kemper, Edgar Lopez, Tayler Mettra, Bailey Renee Miller, Madison Miyuki Sprague, Candace J. Washington, Jason Weitkamp and Christopher Henry Young.

This production is directed by Glenn Casale, with choreography by John MacInnis, flying sequences choreography by Paul Rubin and music direction by Brent Crayon. It features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright. It was originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. The musical is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman and John Musker and written and directed by John Musker and Ron Clements.

Additional creative team for The Little Mermaid includes orchestrations by Danny Troob; incidental music and vocal Arrangements by Michael Kosarin; dance arrangements by David Chase; scenic design by Kenneth Foy; costume design by Amy Clark and Mark Koss; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Julie Ferrin; wig/hair design by Kaitlin Yagen; makeup design by Madison Medrano; Associate Lighting Designer Gary C. Echelmeyer; Associate Choreographer Josh Zacher; Assistant Choreographer Helen Tait; Technical Director Michael Roman; Casting Director Lindsay Brooks; General Manager McCoy Rigby Entertainment; Company Manager Christopher Holman; Production Stage Manager Jill Gold; and Assistant Stage Managers Phil Gold and Audrey Colindres.

Comments