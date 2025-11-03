Video: SPOOKLEY AND THE CHRISTMAS KITTENS At Stages Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spookley and the Christmas Kittens, a heartwarming world premiere musical, is running now through November 30, 2025, in the Jaycees Studio Theatre. Based on the beloved animated special and the children's book Mistletoe and the Christmas Kittens by Joe Troiano, this brand-new adaptation is a magical celebration of kindness, friendship, and the true meaning of belonging.

Check out a video teaser below!

With book and lyrics by Joe Troiano and music composed and arranged by Jeffrey Zahn, the story begins when Spookley the Square Pumpkin returns to Holiday Hill Farm for a festive Christmas celebration. But when a mysterious cat named Mistletoe crashes the party with no memory of where he came from, Spookley and three stray kittens - Scat, Scram, and Shoo - join together to help him uncover his past. Along the way, they discover that the most important gifts of the season are not wrapped in ribbons, but found in the warmth of friendship and the comfort of being accepted just as you are.

Directed by Cody R. Braudt, Spookley and the Christmas Kittens is a vibrant, 60-minute musical filled with original songs, lovable characters, and an uplifting message that resonates with audiences of all ages. Whether you're a first-time visitor to Holiday Hill Farm or a longtime fan of Spookley, this story is a beautiful reminder that home isn't just a place - it's the people (and animals!) who make you feel you belong.

The production features a talented cast including Cash Beard (Scram, Woodland Helper, u/s Mistletoe), David Gamache (Big Tom and Little Tom), Feven Harder (Mimi and Woodland Helper), Natalie Hendlin (Lala, Woodland Helper, u/s Kittens), Izzy Middlebrook (Spookely), Vivian Nielsen (Holly, Leaf, Snowy Owl, Magic Sack, and Woodland Helper), Matt Ouren (Jack the Scarecrow and Lean Raccoon), Zola Renfroe (Bobo), Leonardo Schellhas (Scat and Woodland Helper), Ivy Strauss (Shoo and Woodland Helper), Penelope Talatinick (Mistletoe), Chance Vang (Buddy, Leaf, Woodland Helper, u/s Spookley), and Ross Young (Santa).

The creative team for Spookley and the Christmas Kittens includes Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett, Director Cody R Braudt, Music Director JC Lippold, Stage Manager Emily Carey, Props Designer Marc Berg, Set Designer Sarah Brandner, Sound Designer Gretchen Katt, Wardrobe Supervisor Christa Ludwig, Lighting Designer Karin Olson, Costume and Make-Up Designer Stacey Palmer, Production Manager Melanie Salmon-Peterson, and Technical Director Brady Whitcomb. Based on the film Spookley and the Christmas Kittens by Joe Troiano and Jim Lewis and the book, Mistletoe and the Christmas Kittens by Joe Troiano, Spookley and the Christmas Kittens runs November 1 - 30, 2025 at Stages Theatre Company in the Jaycees Studio.

All performances are general admission, with seating beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Arrive early for the best seats! A downloadable resource guide for families and educators will be available soon.

Stages Theatre is dedicated to creating an inclusive theatre experience. For Spookley and the Christmas Kittens, our Pay What You Can performance will take place on November 2, 2025 at 4pm. Sensory-Friendly Performance is on November 15, 2025 at 10am, and ASL Interpreted Performance is on November 22, 2025 at 1pm. For questions about accessibility or to request services, please contact STC Access Coordinator, Rachel Olson at rolson@stagestheatre.org.

Tickets are on sale now. Don't miss this festive, feel-good musical perfect for everyone who believes in the power of kindness and community. Join Spookley and friends in discovering what it means to truly belong this holiday season.