Video: Minnesota Locals Sing 'Let It Go' to Celebrate Children's Theatre Company's FROZEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In celebration of Children's Theatre Company's new production of Disney's Frozen, several notable Minnesotans came together to perform the hit song Let It Go. Watch the video now, which features Falen Bonsett, Brianna Brown, Lindsey Brown, Mo Collins, Ali Kaplan, Paul Molitor, Colt Parkey, Rich Sommer, Kao Kalia Yang, Cedric Yarbrough, and Molly Yeh.

Children’s Theatre Company's (CTC) original production of Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical will run April 15- June 15, 2025, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is slated for Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 7 pm. Tickets cab be purchased here.

Nominated for three Tony Awards, including “Best Musical,” Disney’s Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Academy Award-nominee Jennifer Lee. CTC’s production of Disney’s Frozen will be directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, with music direction by Denise Prosek and choreography by Rush Benson. Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Disney’s Frozen was originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Disney’s Frozen sweeps into Minnesota as Children’s Theatre Company premieres its original production of the hit Broadway musical. Sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the whole cast as they encounter magic that’s out of control, weather that’s fearsome, and Olaf, a snowman who melts your heart. Will Elsa be able to restore the balance between summer and winter? Will she and Anna ever be close again? Settle in for some hygge, a little bit of joiking, and a whole lot of letting go!

The cast of Disney’s Frozen features Amelia Barr as Pabbie/Ensemble, Brody Breen as Ensemble, Amir Byrd as Ensemble, Antonisia (Nisi) Collins as Bulda/Ensemble, Julia Ennen as Anna, Matthew Hall as Kristoff/Ensemble, Gillian Jackson Han as Elsa, Dean Holt as King Agnarr/Weselton/Ensemble, Tyler Susan Jennings as Ensemble, Bradley Johnson as Ensemble/Internal Hans, Oaken, Bishop, Sven, Adam Jones as Sven/Ensemble, Olivia Lampert as Ensemble, Laura Marie as Olaf/Ensemble, Autumn Ness as Queen Iduna/Ensemble, Sarah Potvin as Ensemble, Kyra Richardson as Ensemble, Janely Rodriguez as Bulda/Ensemble, Dylan Rugh as Hans/Ensemble, Jon Schumacher as Ensemble, Reed Sigmund as Oaken/Bishop/Ensemble, Chloe Sorensen as Young Elsa, Matea Córdova Stuart as Young Anna, Reese Sweeney as Young Elsa, Molly Toutant as Young Anna, Elaina Lee Waggoner as Ensemble, Boomer Xiong as Ensemble, and Mason Yang as Ensemble.

In addition to Tiffany Nichole Greene, Denise Prosek, and Rush Benson, the creative team and production staff for CTC’s production of Disney’s Frozen includes Victor Zupanc (Associate Music Director / Keyboard 2), Scott Davis (Scenic Designer), Ari Fulton (Costume Designer), Driscoll Otto (Lighting Designer), Sten Severson (Sound Designer), Eric Van Wyk (Puppet Designer), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Designer), Nate Stanger* (Stage Manager), Z Makila* (Assistant Stage Manager), Elijah Virgil Hughes (Stage Management Fellow), Lo Williams (Associate Director), Maya Richardson (Associate Choreographer), Samantha Brown (Assistant Lighting Designer), Richard Graham (Assistant Sound Designer), and Parker Molacek (Assistant Projection Designer).

Comments