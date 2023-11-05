VIDEO: The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso

Step into the A CHRISTMAS CAROL rehearsal room with choreographer Regina Peluso and hear how movement is used to infuse this timeless holiday tradition with joy and light.

Watch the video below!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens adapted by Lavina Jadhwani directed by ADDIE GORLIN-HAN based on the original direction by Joseph Haj Wurtele Thrust Stage November 11 - December 30, 2023

The cast of the Guthrie’s 49th production of A Christmas Carol includes Stephanie Anne Bertumen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Belle, China Brickey (Guthrie: Murder on the Orient Express, A Christmas Carol) as Third Fezziwig Daughter/Fred’s Wife, John Catron (Guthrie: Hamlet, A Christmas Carol, Romeo and Juliet) as Bob Cratchit, Isa Condo-Olvera (Guthrie: debut) as Fan, Paul de Cordova (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Cocoanuts, Once in a Lifetime) as Mr. Fezziwig/Townsperson 1, Andy Frye (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Guys and Dolls, West Side Story) as Belle’s Husband/Ghost of Christmas Future, Nathaniel Fuller (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Dickens’ Holiday Classic, As You Like It) as Old Joe, Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Vietgone) as Mrs. Cratchit, Sebastian Grim (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Young Scrooge, Emily Gunyou Halaas (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night, BAD NEWS! i was there…) as Second Fezziwig Daughter/Charwoman, Summer Hagen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Tales From Hollywood, The Birds) as First Fezziwig Daughter/Laundress/Poultress, Charity Jones (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Dickens’ Holiday Classic, Cyrano de Bergerac) as Marley/Townsperson 2, Kurt Kwan (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Great Leap, Othello) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Father, Tyler Michaels King (Guthrie: Murder on the Orient Express, A Christmas Carol, The Tempest) as Collector 1/Dick Wilkins, Matthew Saldivar (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Royal Family, The Canterbury Tales) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Eric Sharp (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Vietgone, As You Like It) as Fred, Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: Into the Woods, Hamlet, A Christmas Carol) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present and Olivia Wilusz (Guthrie: Into the Woods, A Christmas Carol, Sense and Sensibility) as Collector 2/Mother.

The young actors who will alternate performances throughout the run include Ford Bradshaw, Bella Rose Glancy, Brock Heuring, Isaac Hoffman, Morgan Houser, Violet Johnstone, Jackson Jiaxuan Kruger, Cassidy O’Toole, Inara Roberts, Nicole Rush-Reese, Zoe Shusta and John Soneral.

The creative team includes Lavina Jadhwani (Adapter), Addie Gorlin-Han (Director), Joseph Haj (Original Direction), Regina Peluso (Choreographer), Jane Shaw (Composer), Mark Hartman (Music Director), Matt Saunders (Scenic Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), Emily Tappan (Recreated Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer), Cody Kour (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Vocal Coach), Doug Scholz-Carlson (Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Jason Clusman (Stage Manager), Laura Topham (Assistant Stage Manager), Rachael Rhoades (Assistant Stage Manager), Emma Lai (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

A miserly and miserable man, Ebenezer Scrooge greets each Christmas with “Bah! Humbug!” until he is visited one Christmas Eve by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. In Charles Dickens’ beloved classic, the three spirits show Scrooge happy memories from his past, difficult realities from the present and a grim future should he continue his closed-hearted ways. Throughout his journey, Scrooge is forced to reckon with the man he has become and contemplate the man he could be — but only if his restless night leads to a change of heart by morning.



