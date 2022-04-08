VIDEO: First Look At WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA? at Stages Theatre Company

Trek through the journey of an idea! Stages Theatre Company is set to present a world premiere musical, What Do You Do With An Idea? based on an award-winning book that comes to life on stage this spring! Follow the journey of a young child with the question; "What DO you do with an idea?" First, they ignore it, but when it won't go away, they nurture it and watch it grow. One day the answer becomes abundantly clear. What Do You Do With An Idea? runs from April 8 - May 8, 2022. The show is appropriate for all ages and is based on the book by Kobi Yamada with illustrations by Mae Besom. The musical features a script by Cristina Pippa, Music & Lyrics by Sharon Kenny, and is Directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson.

Watch the trailer for the show below!

Video footage by Fischeye Films for Stages Theatre Company

THE CAST: WRITER - Kota Bicknell•, SMALL IDEA - Corinne Brooks, MARLO - Will Buckler, ETHOS - Faith Culbertson, CHRONOS - Adiltah Dhiahidayah, CURE IDEA - Zoe Glassmann•, DOCTOR - Feven Harder•, IDEA - Stellan Harrison, IDEA - Baron Heinz•, JULES - Aliyah Irmiter, INVENTOR - Jacob Marckel•, ART IDEA - Connor Moss*, INVENTION IDEA - Elinor Mulhern•, BIG IDEA - Alanna Nyberg•, TINY IDEA - Aida Patrick•, BRIGHT IDEA - Zola Jo Renfroe•, KAI - Stella Schlegelmilch•, IDEA - Mimi Stelljes•, ARTIST - Lily Wolfe•, STORY IDEA - Charlotte Zavoral

* Dance Captain, • Stages Education Student

CREATIVE & CREW:

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - Sandy Boren-Barrett, DIRECTOR & PRODUCTION MANAGER - Melanie Salmon-Peterson, CHOREOGRAPHER - Bekah Gudim Berry, MUSIC DIRECTOR - JC Lippold, SET DESIGNER - Sarah Brandner, SET DESIGN MENTEE - Talleia McHaney, COSTUME & MAKE-UP DESIGNER - Christa Ludwig, COSTUME DESIGN MENTEE - Haley Nielsen, LIGHTING DESIGNER - Grant Merges, PROPS DESIGNER - Jim Hibbeler, TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - Gretchen Katt, STAGE MANAGER - Emily Carey, ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER - David Gamache, SOUND BOARD OPERATOR - Abi Carlson, LIGHT BOARD OPERATORS - Britta Rekstad & Aven Simmons, MASTER ELECTRICIAN - Mike Lee, ELECTRICIANS - Erin Gustafson, Brenna Hay, Katie McLean, SCENIC ARTIST - Cinde Ashley, CARPENTER - Jeff Neppl, VOLUNTEERS - Kota Bicknell, Jenny Brown, Scott Brown,, Warren Glidden, Nancy Johnson, Alanna Nyberg, Yvonne Ring,, Steve Skoro, Mariann Wolf, Charlotte Zavoral

What Do You Do with An Idea? by Kobi Yamada is produced, with permission of the publisher, Compendium, Inc

Accessible Performances:

Sunday April 10 4pm: Pay What You Can (PWYC)

Saturday April 16 1pm: ASL Interpreted and Audio Described (ASL/AD)

Saturday April 23 10am: Sensory Friendly (SF)

To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 3-4) and free (ages 0-2). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Attend a post-show talkback with the award-winning author of "WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA?" Kobi Yamada, and the team that helped bring it to the stage Sharon Kenny (Music & Lyrics) and Cristina Pippa (Script). Following the performances on April 22 10am and April 23 1pm! The theatre is also hosting a book signing with Kobi Yamada before the performance on April 23 1pm. Books will be available for purchase at the box office. For details about Stages Theatre Company Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: https://www.stagestheatre.org/covid/.