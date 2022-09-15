VIDEO: First Look At STUART LITTLE At Stages Theatre Company

Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the loveable classic Stuart Little!

In this fun and exciting production escapades and antics ensue as an easy-going mouse named Stuart navigates New York City and the world of people with his ordinary human family. Based on the book by the author of Charlotte's Web this 60-minute production is perfect for all ages.

Directed by Cody R. Braudt and Assistant Director and Stages Education Director, Megan Collins. Performances run Sept 16- Oct 16, 2022 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now!

"I'm so thrilled to be working with this incredible team of performers and theatre makers on this exciting production of Stuart Little! While the classic adventures and antics of New York's favorite mouse are timeless, I think part of the magic this story holds is how relatable the characters are to young people. E.B. White's work empowers young people to take control of their own destiny. We hope this production will inspire young people to seek their fortune and appreciate the wonders of life." Cody R. Braudt

The cast of STUART LITTLE: Corinne Brooks (STC: What Do You Do With An Idea?), Avianah Drakeford (STC: Debut), Shana Eisenberg (STC: Elf the Musical, JR), Annie Houston (STC: Debut), Indra Khariwala (STC: Legendary: A Detect the Story Adventure, Twas the Night, All the World, Peace 4 the Ages, Elf the Musical, JR, Disney And Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins Jr., Madagascar-A Musical Adventure, Leo Lionni's Frederick), Cate Koehmstedt (STC: Debut), Apollonia Leider (STC: All American Boys and Buckets: A Joyful Journey), McKenna Prill (STC: Debut), Rufus Hanily Schowalter (STC: Debut), Haemon Tona (STC: Elf the Musical, JR), Abbi Wood (STC: Iron Hearted Violet).

Corinne Brooks returns for her second STC production in the role of Stuart Little after appearing last spring as in What Do You Do With An Idea?.

"I love that Stuart Little goes off on a great big adventure and meets new people, tries new things, and makes lots of memories along the way. It's just like theatre, we work together to create the show while having fun and exploring the world of theatre with each other. Theatre is the teamwork that comes from the cast, the director, the costume designers, the prop managers, and the whole creative team. Excited to be part of this show... and drive around a little car on stage!" Corinne Brooks

The creative team of STUART LITTLE: Cody R. Braudt (Director), Megan Collins (Assistant Director), Kendra Gilsdorf (Assistant Stage Manager), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Emily Chancellor (Technical Director), Sarah Bradner (Set Designer), Tony Stoeri (Lighting Designer), Christa Ludwig (Resident Costume Designer), Kim Ford (Props Designer), Emily Sullivan (Stage Manager).

Accessible Performances- Learn more: https://www.stagestheatre.org/tickets/#accessibility

Pay What You Can Performance (PWYC): Sun, 9/18/2022 4pm

ASL Interpreted Performance (ASL): Sat, 10/1/2022 1pm

Audio Described Performance (AD): Sat, 10/1/2022 1pm

Sensory Friendly Performance (SF): Sat, 10/8/2022 10am

To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.

Produced by special arrangement with THE Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois

For details about STC's Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: https://www.stagestheatre.org/covid/