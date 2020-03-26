UnitedHealth Group Commits Initial $50 Million To Support Affected Communities

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will invest an initial $50 million to fight the virus pandemic and support those most directly impacted by the public health emergency, including health care workers, hard-hit states, seniors and people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness.

"As this unprecedented public health emergency rapidly evolves, we must take bold actions to support those in need and combat the virus virus," said Dave Wichmann, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group. "This initial investment of $50 million will support that effort, as we continue to mobilize the full strength of our resources, deep clinical expertise, and compassionate team to deliver the best care for patients, support our members and care providers, and deliver innovative solutions that will benefit the entire health care system."

Through several national and local partnerships that will be announced in the coming weeks, UnitedHealth Group and the United Health Foundation will invest approximately:

$30 million in efforts to protect and support health care workers.

$10 million to support states where virus is having an outsized impact, starting with New York, New Jersey, Washington, California and Florida.

$5 million to address social isolation among seniors.

$5 million to provide care and support for people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness.

UnitedHealth Group is also organizing and matching employee donations dollar for dollar to support the virus response efforts.

"We are partnering with leading industry and non-profit organizations to ensure resources are deployed quickly and effectively to accelerate the efforts to fight virus and provide support for those most impacted by this global health crisis," Wichmann continued.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You