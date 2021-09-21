Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! at the Orpheum Theatre to go on Sale This Friday

Hennepin Theatre Trust will present the Minnesota premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) Tuesday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The 2021 tour will mark the first time a First-Class Equity production of Oklahoma! has toured North America in more than 40 years.

Tickets for OKLAHOMA! go on sale on Friday, Sep. 24 at 10 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by HennepinTheatreTrust.org. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, please click to minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

Show dates are Tuesday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $40. All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5

Directed by Daniel Fish, this is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, provocative and probing, this acclaimed production of OKLAHOMA! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

OKLAHOMA! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille.

The revival's creative team includes Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervision), John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Nathan Koci (Music Direction), Laura Jelinek (Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design). Casting by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell/Telsey & Co.

Oklahoma! is produced by Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg,a??James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann's Warehouse, and Tamar Climan.