Tickets To 14 Ordway Shows Now Available Including THE LITTLE MERMAID, MEAN GIRLS & More

Tickets are now on sale for all 14 shows in The Ordway Center for Performing Arts' its highly anticipated 24-25 season.

Earlier this spring, the Ordway unveiled subscription packages for its acclaimed Broadway at the Ordway and Ordway Presents series. Now, patrons can purchase individual tickets for each performance. The lineup includes nine one-night shows and five hit musicals.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome audiences to our 24-25 season,” said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. “Our line-up is designed to offer a diverse range of narratives and experiences. Everyone will be able to find part of themselves and their stories echoed on stage. There's truly something for everyone, and we can't wait to pack the house with energized guests."

The Ordway Presents series includes:

The Broadway at the Ordway series includes:

