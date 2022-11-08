Tickets For POTTED POTTER at the Pantages Theatre Go On Sale This Week
Performances run Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Hennepin Theatre Trust, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff returns to Minneapolis. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show will cast a spell over the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Tickets for Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience go on sale at HennepinTheatreTrust.org on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Show dates are Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at the historic Pantages Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 5 p.m.
Ticket prices start at $43.99. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.
Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props and even a live Quidditch match!
Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore, this show is a seriously good time.
