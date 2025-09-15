Theatre Pro Rata to Present Lauren Gunderson’s THE BOOK OF WILL at The Crane Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Pro Rata will present THE BOOK OF WILL by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Carin Bratlie Wethern, at The Crane Theater from September 26–October 11, 2025. Tickets are now on sale.

A witty, fast-paced, and deeply moving play, The Book of Will tells the story of Shakespeare’s friends and fellow actors who risked everything to preserve his words after his death. Set in 1619 but brimming with contemporary energy, the play is both a heartfelt comedy and a celebration of legacy, art, and the power of storytelling.

About the Production

Theatre Pro Rata’s staging honors the urgency, humor, and humanity at the core of Gunderson’s script. With innovative direction and a vibrant ensemble, the production highlights not just how Shakespeare’s words survived—but why they still matter today.

The cast includes Sean Dillon as Henry Condell, Andrew Troth as John Heminges, Jeremy Motz as Richard Burbage/William Jaggard/Horatio, Ankita Ashrit, Christy Johnson, Alex Hagen, Nissa Nordland, Carter Graham, Sandesh Sukhram, and Kjer Whiting.

The design team features Clara Costello (stage management), MJ Leffler (set design), Emmet Kowler (lighting), Topher Pirkl (sound), Rubble&Ash (costumes), Jenny Moeller (props), and Destiny Davison (graphic design).

Performances take place at The Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy Street NE, Minneapolis, MN. Directions, parking, and transit details are available at cranetheater.com.

Tickets

Tickets are available at theatreprorata.org/box-office. Prices range from $18–$81 (sliding scale).