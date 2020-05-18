Theatre Coup d'Etat to Present Virtual Reading of EXIT THE KING

Join Theatre Coup d'Etat in a virtual reading of Exit the King by Eugene Ionesco on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:15pm CST!

FEATURING Brian Joyce - GUARD Christine Walth - JULIETTE Matt Saxe - DOCTOR Eva Gemlo - QUEEN MARIE Lolly Foy - QUEEN MARGUERITE Alan Tilson - KING

The company wanted to explore the play's poignancy of our world and the navigation of one's morality while enjoying some absurd laugh lines. Exit the King (French: Le Roi se meurt) is an absurdist drama by Eugène Ionesco that premiered in 1962. It is the third in Ionesco's "Berenger Cycle", preceded by The Killer (1958) and Rhinocéros (1959), and followed by A Stroll in the Air (1963).

JOIN THE ZOOM READING https://augsburg.zoom.us/j/94074277040?pwd=TGZBdXMraklHZFpjYnpVKzZVVlJyQT09

Meeting ID: 940 7427 7040 Password: 965844

Can't join us but want to contribute? https://www.givemn.org/donate/Theatrecoupdetat

Produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Exit the King reading: free Wednesday showtime 7:15pm CST (virtual doors 7:00pm) May 27, 2020

The reading will run approximately 100 minutes. Please feel free to stay and chat with us afterwards!

