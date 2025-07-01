Theater Latte Da Announces Casting For 2025 Next Festival Of New Musicals

Festival runs July 25–August 11 at the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis.
Theater Latté Da has announced casting for its 2025 NEXT Festival of New Musicals, running July 25 through August 11 at the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis.
The festival will feature six public presentations of three new works in development: The Homefront by Malika Oyetimein, Jenny Stafford, and Sam Salmond; How to Play the Cello (Until You Don’t) by Benjamin Emory Larson; and Okuni by Naomi Iizuka and Paul Hodge.
Book by Malika Oyetimein and Jenny Stafford
Music & Lyrics by Sam Salmond
Directed by Malika Oyetimein
Music Direction by Jason Hansen
Public presentations: July 25 at 4:00 PM and July 28 at 7:30 PM
Set in the aftermath of World War II, The Homefront follows two best friends—one Black, one white—as they lead a fight to keep women employed at a local factory. As post-war society reverts to the status quo, the play examines race, loyalty, and the sacrifices made for justice.
The cast includes Nubia Monks, Serena Brook, Carnetha Anthony, Nambi Mwassa, Tom Reed, Riley McNutt, Kate Beahen, Sara Masterson, Laura Rudolph, Aimee Bryant, Essence Renae, and Em Adam Rosenberg.
Book, Music & Lyrics by Benjamin Emory Larson
Directed by Scott Ford
Music Direction by Christine Wade and Harrison Wade
Public presentations: August 1 at 4:00 PM and August 4 at 7:30 PM
Inspired by the life of Jacqueline Du Pré, this lyrical new musical follows a cellist's meteoric rise, her sudden decline due to illness, and her reckoning with artistic identity. The cast features Anna Beth Baker as Jacqueline, with live cello by Jacqueline Ultan.
Book by Naomi Iizuka and Paul Hodge
Lyrics by Paul Hodge and Naomi Iizuka
Music by Paul Hodge
Directed by Lisa Portes
Music Direction by Andy Kust
Public presentations: August 8 at 4:00 PM and August 11 at 7:30 PM
Okuni tells the story of the 16th-century Japanese woman who invented Kabuki theater and defied society’s expectations. The cast includes Meghan Kreidler, Anna Hashizume, Emma Schuld, Suzie Juul, Stephanie Anne Bertumen, Greg Watanabe, Ryan Sellers, and Kelvin Moon Loh.
Tickets and three-show passes are available at latteda.org or by calling 612-339-3003.
