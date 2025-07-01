Theater Latte Da Announces Casting For 2025 Next Festival Of New Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Latté Da has announced casting for its 2025 NEXT Festival of New Musicals, running July 25 through August 11 at the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis.

The festival will feature six public presentations of three new works in development: The Homefront by Malika Oyetimein, Jenny Stafford, and Sam Salmond; How to Play the Cello (Until You Don’t) by Benjamin Emory Larson; and Okuni by Naomi Iizuka and Paul Hodge.

THE HOMEFRONT

Book by Malika Oyetimein and Jenny Stafford

Music & Lyrics by Sam Salmond

Directed by Malika Oyetimein

Music Direction by Jason Hansen

Public presentations: July 25 at 4:00 PM and July 28 at 7:30 PM

Set in the aftermath of World War II, The Homefront follows two best friends—one Black, one white—as they lead a fight to keep women employed at a local factory. As post-war society reverts to the status quo, the play examines race, loyalty, and the sacrifices made for justice.

The cast includes Nubia Monks, Serena Brook, Carnetha Anthony, Nambi Mwassa, Tom Reed, Riley McNutt, Kate Beahen, Sara Masterson, Laura Rudolph, Aimee Bryant, Essence Renae, and Em Adam Rosenberg.

HOW TO PLAY THE CELLO (UNTIL YOU DON'T)

Book, Music & Lyrics by Benjamin Emory Larson

Directed by Scott Ford

Music Direction by Christine Wade and Harrison Wade

Public presentations: August 1 at 4:00 PM and August 4 at 7:30 PM

Inspired by the life of Jacqueline Du Pré, this lyrical new musical follows a cellist's meteoric rise, her sudden decline due to illness, and her reckoning with artistic identity. The cast features Anna Beth Baker as Jacqueline, with live cello by Jacqueline Ultan.

OKUNI

Book by Naomi Iizuka and Paul Hodge

Lyrics by Paul Hodge and Naomi Iizuka

Music by Paul Hodge

Directed by Lisa Portes

Music Direction by Andy Kust

Public presentations: August 8 at 4:00 PM and August 11 at 7:30 PM

Okuni tells the story of the 16th-century Japanese woman who invented Kabuki theater and defied society’s expectations. The cast includes Meghan Kreidler, Anna Hashizume, Emma Schuld, Suzie Juul, Stephanie Anne Bertumen, Greg Watanabe, Ryan Sellers, and Kelvin Moon Loh.

Tickets and three-show passes are available at latteda.org or by calling 612-339-3003.

Comments

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...