Theater Latté Da's Annual Gala Postponed

Theater Latté Da has released the following statement about their upcoming gala:

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent stay at home order, Theater Latté Da has decided to postpone our annual Gala, Showstoppers and Other Drama, originally scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at Quincy Hall in Northeast Minneapolis.



We remain committed to holding this beloved event in 2020, and are exploring dates in the early Fall.



When we are once again able to safely gather in groups, we will announce a rescheduled date when we can come together to celebrate and support the critically acclaimed work and artists of Theater Latté Da. We promise you it will be a night to remember.



If you have already purchased a ticket or a table to the May 14 event, your purchase will automatically be moved to the new date.



Contact Libi Baehr, Development Manager, at libi@latteda.org if you would like to discuss other options for your ticket, including making it a 100% tax-deductible contribution. Also, please watch your email in the coming weeks for additional information about a virtual event in May and Theater Latté Da's 2020-21 season.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You