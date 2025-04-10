Theater Latté Da Extends Hit Production Of FUN HOME Through May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Latté Da has announced that its hit production of FUN HOME, with music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, has been extended due to high demand and will now play through May 11, 2025 at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis.

“It has been incredibly heartening to see audiences embrace Fun Home,” says Managing Director Elisa Spencer-Kaplan. “We have received an outpouring of positive feedback from our patrons so far, and we're excited to offer more members of our community the chance to experience Alison Bechdel's moving and timely story.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune notes that, “Quite simply, this ‘Fun Home” soars,” and MinnPost proclaims, “‘Fun Home' hits the three ‘Ps': powerful, poignant and purposeful.” Theater Latté Da's production marks the long-awaited Twin Cities premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical based on former Twin Cities resident Alison Bechdel's bestselling graphic memoir. The production is directed by Addie Gorlin-Han and choreographed by Katie Rose McLaughlin, with music direction by Jason Hansen. The creative team also includes Eli Sherlock (scenic design), Rich Hamson (costume design), Alice Trent (lighting design), Katharine Horowitz (sound designer), Madelaine Foster (properties designer), Emma Gustafson (wig, makeup and hair designer), Alli St. John (intimacy coordinator), and Ray Gorlin (cultural consultant). Shelby Reddig is the Production Stage Manager, and Austin Schoenfelder is the Assistant Stage Manager.

The cast includes Shad Hanley as Bruce Bechdel (Latté Da debut; Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' Beautiful), Sara Masterson as Alison (Falsettos, NEXT Festival), Monty Hays as Medium Alison (Latté Da debut; Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' The Prom), Eve Scharback as Small Alison (Latté Da debut), Ann Michels as Helen Bechdel (Five Points, Parade), Truman Bednar as Christian Bechdel (NEXT Festival), Berto Borroto as Roy/Pete/Mark/Bobby (Latté Da debut), Brock Heuring as John Bechdel (Latté Da debut), and Emma Schuld as Joan (Yoko's Husband's Killer's Japanese Wife, Gloria workshop). The understudies for the production are Emily Dussault, Liv Kemp, Joey Miller, Joshua Row and Violet Stowers.

Introspective and refreshingly honest, this hit musical is hailed as one of Broadway's most original. Through the lens of three pivotal stages in Alison's life, Bechdel's witty and wistful illustrated autobiography comes to life in this moving journey to acceptance, directed by Addie Gorlin-Han. Looking back on her 1970s childhood in the family-owned funeral home and her complex relationship with her father, Alison discovers they had more in common than she ever knew. The Tony Award-winning score includes such iconic songs as “Ring of Keys,” “Days and Days,” “Telephone Wire,” and “Changing My Major.”

FUN HOME premiered Off-Broadway at New York's Public Theater in 2013 before transferring to Broadway in 2015, where it played 26 previews and 582 regular performances at Circle in the Square Theatre between March 27, 2015 and September 10, 2016. The production was nominated for twelve Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

Cartoonist Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir, on which the musical is based, is a cultural touchstone in its own right, named among the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century by the New York Times. Recipient of a 2014 MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, Bechdel spent a significant part of her early career living in St. Paul, Minnesota as she gained acclaim for her comic strip Dykes to Watch Out For. The strip also served as the origin of the eponymous “Bechdel Test,” which has become a frequently used measure of the representation of women in film and other fiction.

FUN HOME opened on April 5, 2025 and will now run through May 11, 2025 at the Ritz Theater. Single tickets start at $39 plus fees of $5.50-$6.75 per ticket.

Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612-339-3003 or online at latteda.org. In-person box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 12:00-5:00 PM and Saturday from 12:00-5:00 PM when in performance. Post-show discussions and Open Caption performances are available on select remaining dates.

FUN HOME follows the critically acclaimed SCHOOL PICTURES, writer-performer Milo Cramer's Obie Award-winning solo show. Earlier season events included RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, which closed January 11, 2025 as the second best-selling production in Theater Latté Da's 27-year history, and the midwest premiere of the hilariously macabre SCOTLAND, PA, with book by Michael Mitnick and music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. The mainstage season will conclude with the Stephen Sondheim epic PASSION, directed by Justin Lucero, followed by the 2025 NEXT Festival of New Musicals in July and August.

The Production Sponsors for FUN HOME are Dr. Tom Knabel and Kent Allin. Theater Latté Da's 2024-2025 season is made possible in part by Ameriprise Financial, Elizabeth C. Quinlan Foundation, James B. Linsmayer Foundation, The MAP Fund, The McKnight Foundation, The Nara Fund, National Alliance for Musical Theatre, National Endowment for the Arts, RBC, Prospect Creek Foundation, The Ruth Easton Fund of the Edelstein Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation; the voters of Minnesota through Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support and Arts Experiences grants, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund; and numerous generous individual contributors.

