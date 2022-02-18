Theater Latté Da Announces The Cast For JELLY'S LAST JAM

Theater Latté Da today announced the cast of JELLY'S LAST JAM, the story of self-proclaimed inventor of jazz, Jelly Roll Morton. The area premiere production features an all Twin Cities-based cast including Reese Britts as Jelly Roll Morton and Andre Shoals as The Chimney Man. The Tony Award-winning musical features a book by George C. Wolfe, music by Jelly Roll Morton, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead. The production is directed and choreographed by Theater Latté Da Associate Artistic Director and Director of Impact Kelli Foster Warder with Music Supervision by Sanford Moore.

JELLY'S LAST JAM will run March 30 - May 8, 2022 at the Ritz Theater. Preview performances are March 30 - April 1. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student, and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

Born to a Creole family in turn-of-the-century New Orleans, Jelly Roll Morton was a classically trained pianist who was fascinated by the ragtime, blues and jazz sounds happening around him. From the back alleys of New Orleans to the dance halls of Chicago and the clubs of New York, the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning JELLY'S LAST JAM tells the troubled story of the self-proclaimed inventor of jazz with spectacular dance breaks and a smokin' jazz score.

At an early age, Morton began playing piano in saloons and brothels and went on to tour in Chicago and New York City. Rejected by his family, he was forced to go on the road, becoming a prominent composer and musician, and the self-proclaimed inventor of jazz. His sadness over his family's rejection caused him to identify with his Creole ancestry and claim that there are 'no black notes in my song.' JELLY'S LAST JAM resonates well today exploring the intersections of race, identity, family and art. As Morton reflects on his life he sees the good and the struggle and learns as we all must that as the Chimney Man says, "We have to take the grit with the gravy. Ya gotta have pain to go with the song."

Director and choreographer Kelli Foster Warder shares, "I am so honored to guide this fantastic team of collaborators through the telling of Jelly's story. Jelly, and the musical that bears his name, are both important pieces of American history. The hard work, struggle and the joy of being a black artist is on display in Jelly's Last Jam. The themes are important and relevant, but this show is also a really great time."

The cast of JELLY'S LAST JAM features Reese Britts (Next Up 2021) as Jelly Roll Morton and Andre Shoals (Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, To Let Go and Fall) as the Chimney Man. The production features Diedre Cochran, Julius Collins, Cynthia Jones-Taylor, Dwight Leslie, Alexcia Thompson with Time Brickey, Gabrielle Dominique, Jordan Leggett, and Brittany Marie Wilson all making their Theater Latté Da debut.

The creative team for JELLY'S LAST JAM includes Kelli Foster Warder (director and choreographer), Sanford Moore (music supervisor), Eli Sherlock (scenic designer), Jarrod Barnes (costume designer), C. Andrew Mayer (sound designer), Craig Gottschalk (lighting designer), Abbee Warmboe (properties designer), and Shelby Reddig (stage manager).