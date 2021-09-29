The Singers Announces 2021-2022 Season: LET OUR LOVE BE HEARD

The Singers, led by Artistic Director Matthew Culloton, announces their 2021-2022 season, Let our Love Be Heard.

The season launches in October with Music in the Park, returning to live performances in both outdoor and indoor locations, followed by the beloved What Sweeter Music Christmas performances in December. 2022 brings two marquee concerts: Dale Warland at 90, a Legacy Celebration at Orchestra Hall March 13, honors the celebrated career of Minnesota's choral icon on the eve of his 90th Birthday.

The choir will perform some of Dale's favorite works and share the world premiere of Changed By Beauty by Composer-in-Residence Timothy C. Takach. This new score has been commissioned to honor Dale, and sets the poetry of Brian Newhouse, himself an alum of the Dale Warland Singers.

In May, the choir presents composer Craig Hella Johnson's Considering Matthew Shepard, a powerful musical response to the murder of Matthew Shepard, described by the Washington Post as "powerfully cathartic, it leads us from horror and grief to a higher understanding of the human condition, enabling us to endure." An on-line digital series, Valentine's Gala, The Singers' Vault podcast, and the release of the choir's new recording, Come To the Woods, round out the season's events.

For more information on tickets and The Singers, please visit www.singersmca.org.

Music In the Park

Sat 10.02.21,2:00p|Minnehaha Falls Bandshell, Mpls

Sat 10.02.21, 6:00p | Centennial Lakes Park, Edina

Sun 10.03.21, 3:00p|House of Hope Presbyterian, St. Paul (indoor)

What Sweeter Music: Christmas with The Singers

Sat 12.04.21,7:30p | Annunciation Catholic, South Minneapolis

Sun 12.05.21, 3:00p | Westwood Lutheran, St. Louis Park

Sun 12.12.21, 2:00p | Nativity of Our Lord, St. Paul

Dale Warland at 90: A Legacy Celebration

Sun 03.05.21, 3:00p | Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis

Considering Matthew Shepard

Sat 05.08.22, 3:00p | St. Andrew's Lutheran, Mahtomedi

Sun 05.15.22, 3:00p | Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota

The Singers is a professional 40-voice choir dedicated to giving world-class performances of the finest choral literature. Formed in 2004 and led by Artistic Director Dr. Matthew Culloton, The Singers is recognized nationally for their innovative programming, commitment to new music, and peerless artistic quality.

Now entering its 18th Season, The Singers have premiered and commissioned nearly 80 new works by composers including Stephen Paulus, Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, Timothy Takach, Linda Kachelmeier, Abbie Betinis, Jocelyn Hagen, Joshua Shank, Craig Carnahan, and conductor Matthew Culloton. Nine CD recordings have been released with their upcoming tenth to be released in fall 2021.

The Singers have performed at national and regional conferences of Chorus America, the American Choral Directors Association, the American Guild of Organists, and the National Federation of Music Clubs. The choir frequently collaborates with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and has performed four times at the renowned Ravinia Festival outside Chicago.