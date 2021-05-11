The Guthrie Theater to Reopen its Doors in July

The Guthrie Theater today announced it will reopen its facility to the public on Thursday, July 8, 2021, and mount seven productions in its 2021-2022 Season, beginning with a limited-run production in October on the McGuire Proscenium Stage and an all-new production of its cherished holiday classic A Christmas Carol on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. The theater will also produce a five-play subscription season from January to August 2022, with play titles to be announced in June. For updates regarding the Guthrie's building reopening and 2021-2022 Season, visit guthrietheater.org.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, "After a year marked by the profound loss of lives and livelihoods due to the pandemic, it brings me great hope to share our reopening plans with the community and know that we will be gathering at the theater again soon. We are full of anticipation as we thoughtfully prepare to open our doors and bring our stages back to life while keeping the health and safety of our staff, artists, patrons and community members a top priority. There is much work ahead as we rebuild the organization, but we are grateful for the incredible support we've received from so many and look forward to emerging from these challenging times together."

Beginning July 8, 2021, the Guthrie's lobbies will be open for the public to enjoy Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - no reservations required. Popular summertime destinations such as the outdoor Jundt Terrace on the Endless Bridge and the Amber Box on Level Nine will be available for guests. Food and beverage service and rental operations will remain paused.

While its stages have been dark, the Guthrie has made building improvements to help ensure the health and safety of staff and guests, including increased air flow and the installation of high-efficiency MERV 13 air filters. As the Guthrie counts down to reopening on July 8, the theater will continue to follow government guidelines for COVID-19 and adjust safety preparedness plans as needed.

Although the Guthrie will reopen to guests this summer, the theater's productions generally require four to six months to create, allowing time for casting, set and costume construction, rehearsals and more. As the Guthrie rebuilds its staff and soon returns to work onsite, audiences can expect the same full-scale productions they've experienced in the past when performances resume this fall.

Details regarding the October production on the McGuire Proscenium Stage as well as the five-play subscription season will be announced in June. Tickets for A Christmas Carol, adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by Joseph Haj, will go on sale to the general public in September 2021 for previews beginning November 8. Season ticket packages will be available this summer.



The Guthrie Theater acknowledges that it resides on the traditional land of the Dakota People and honors with gratitude the land itself and the people who have stewarded it throughout the generations, including the Ojibwe and other Indigenous nations.