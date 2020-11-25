The Duluth Playhouse Presents Two All-New Virtual Shows for the Holidays

While it is not the right time to bring patrons together to enjoy a live theatre show as part of their holiday traditions this year, that is not stopping The Duluth Playhouse from bringing a little Playhouse magic to audiences in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

The NorShor Theatre presents Songs of the Season, a brand-new holiday revue featuring inspirational stories and classic songs like Silent Night and All I Want For Christmas Is You, among others, and will be performed by local professional artists Carolyn LePine, Gabriel Mayfield, Shad Olsen, and Christina Stroup. This virtual performance premieres on Thursday, December 10 at 7:00pm (CST).

"While we were hoping to welcome audiences back into the NorShor this December, we are excited for the chance to bring some much needed holiday cheer to everyone safely at home," said Phillip Fazio, the new artistic director of the NorShor Theatre.

The Playhouse Family Theatre also presents My Christmas Wish for You, an original story about a group of friends making it through the holidays in this time of quarantine and uncertainty. Featuring a small ensemble of Family Theatre young budding artists, this virtual performance premieres on Thursday December 17 at 7:00pm (CST).

"Our young actors are ready to bring this new script to life and to bring holiday joy to friends and family in a new way, especially with how different this holiday season is going to be," said Amber Burns, artistic director of the Family Theatre.

Both shows will premiere and stream on the Playhouse's YouTube channel for a limited time. In lieu of a ticket price, viewers are asked to consider a donation of any size to access and view the holiday performances. These donations will go directly to the Playhouse's SAVE YOUR SEAT campaign, which aims to close the financial gap the community theatre faces since the pandemic darkened their stages back in March, resulting in a massive loss of show-related income.

For more information on both holiday virtual performances, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org. For more information about the SAVE YOUR SEAT campaign, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org/SaveYourSeat.

JUST THE FACTS:

What: Songs of the Season

When: Premiering on December 10, 2020 at 7:00pm (CST) through January 3, 2021Where: The Duluth Playhouse's YouTube channel (@Playhouse1914)

Ticket Price: Donate what you can in lieu of a ticket price

Website: www.duluthplayhouse.org/main-stage

Directed by Phillip Fazio

What: My Christmas Wish for You

When: Premiering on December 17, 2020 at 7:00pm (CST) through January 3, 2021

Where: The Duluth Playhouse's YouTube channel (@Playhouse1914)

Ticket Price: Donate what you can in lieu of a ticket price

Website: www.duluthplayhouse.org/family-theatre

Directed by Amber Burns

