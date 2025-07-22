‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque du Soleil Comes To Minneapolis For The Holidays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hennepin Arts has announced that Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever Christmas production, ‘Twas the Night Before…, will play a two-week limited engagement at Northrop at the University of Minnesota from Wednesday, November 26 through Sunday, December 7, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m., with advance access available now for Cirque Club members.

A high-flying, family-friendly spectacle, ‘Twas the Night Before… is a reimagining of Clement Clarke Moore’s iconic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” Blending Cirque’s signature acrobatics with a heartwarming holiday tale, the show follows a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas through a festive world of dazzling visuals, global artists, and reimagined seasonal music.

The show features 26 performers from around the world and is designed to delight audiences of all ages. ‘Twas the Night Before… marks Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday-themed production and has quickly become a seasonal favorite across North America.

Performance Schedule at Northrop

Wednesday, Nov. 26 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30 – 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 3 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 4 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 7 – 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before… go on sale to the general public Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at www.cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before. Cirque Club members may purchase early access tickets now at www.cirqueclub.com. Group discounts of up to 15% are available for parties of 10 or more.

For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com or northrop.umn.edu. Performance schedule, prices, and cast are subject to change without notice.