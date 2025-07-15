TRADEMARKTHEATER Season Nine to Feature New Works, Cabaret, Film, And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TRADEMARKTHEATER has announced its 2025–2026 public programming, marking its ninth season with a bold and eclectic slate of events aimed at fostering new work and celebrating creative risk-taking in the Twin Cities.

“Our season illustrates both our ambition to develop and present high-quality, unique experiences with local artists at the forefront, as well as our long-term commitment to theatrical ideas we really believe in,” said Artistic Director Tyler Michaels King. “It's perhaps the first season where we are seeing our mission – to create, develop, and produce – this clearly defined.”

WHAT YOU CAN’T KEEP – A THREE PART FILM

October 8, 2025 | The Parkway Theater

Tickets: www.trademarktheater.org/wyck

TRADEMARK launches the season with the world premiere of What You Can’t Keep, a completed three-part film written by Harrison David Rivers and directed by Tyler Michaels King. Spanning over six years of creative development, the film traces the tender evolution of a modern relationship across love, art, and intimacy. The final installment joins the previous chapters in a new 90-minute feature screening at The Parkway Theater.

CUTTING ROOM FLOOR, VOL. 3 – CABARET + FUNDRAISER

January 29, 2026 | Luminary Arts Center

Tickets: www.trademarktheater.org/cutting-room-floor

TRADEMARK’s fan-favorite annual cabaret returns with its third installment, offering a one-night-only lineup of show-stopping songs famously cut from Broadway shows like Chicago, Hamilton, and Little Shop of Horrors. With delicious bites, drinks, and unforgettable performances, this benefit event promises “the most fun way to support the creation of genre-bending new works.”

THE OSTENTATIOUS OUTLAWS OF NEEHAI VALLEY – WORKSHOP/STAGED READIN

February 23, 2026 | Park Square Theater

More Info: www.trademarktheater.org/outlaws

Written by Keith Hovis and directed by Tyler Michaels King, this irreverent satire is set in an absurd Wild West where raunchy humor meets heartwarming character arcs. TRADEMARK partners with Park Square Theater for this staged reading.

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY – WORKSHOP/STAGED READING

April 27, 2026 | Location TBD

More Info: www.trademarktheater.org/doriangray

Artistic Director Tyler Michaels King adapts and directs this visceral reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s classic. When Dorian bargains for eternal youth, his soul—and his portrait—begin to reflect the darkness of every indulgence and cruelty.

IN THE WORKS – NEW WORKS SHOWCASE

June 8, 2026 | Location TBD

Tickets: www.trademarktheater.org/showcase

TRADEMARK closes its season with a special showcase of three works-in-progress, offering audiences a glimpse into the creative process and development pipeline:

– PANSY by Max Wojtanowicz

– LOCUST by Emma Lai (book) and Hannah Bakke (music & lyrics)

– THE FEBRUARY PLAY by Vinecia Coleman