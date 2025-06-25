THE BECHDEL CAST LIVE Comes to Hennepin Arts This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hennepin Arts has announced that comedians and podcasters Jamie Loftus and Caitlin Durante are bringing their popular podcast to Minneapolis in The Bechdel Cast Live in Minneapolis! On Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. at the Dudley Riggs Theatre (824 Hennepin Ave.).

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

The Bechdel Cast is a podcast on iHeart Media that examines film through a feminist lens hosted by comedians Jamie Loftus and Caitlin Durante. Using the Bechdel Test as a springboard to inspire larger conversations about representation, inclusion, and intersectionality, the hosts plus special guests dissect a different movie every week. But, like, in a fun way! With a healthy dose of Titanic and Shrek references!

The Bechdel Cast has covered it all… huge action franchises like John Wick, Mission Impossible and Fast the Furious? You bet. Tons of RomComs, such as 13 Going On 30, While You Were Sleeping and Something New? Of course. Dozens of episodes on Marvel, Star Wars and Disney movies? Oh yeah. Including Flubber? For some reason, yes! Literally hundreds of other movies from all genres, eras and filmmakers? Nothing is safe from Bechdel Cast analysis!

Past guests include Nicole Byer, Aparna Nancherla, Nikki Glaser, Robert Evans, Atsuko Okatsuka, Naomi Ekperigin, Sarah Marshall, Laci Mosley, Karina Longworth, Ayo Edibiri, Alison Bechdel herself, and many more!

In addition to Caitlin and Jamie being highlighted as Featured Creators on Apple Podcasts, The Bechdel Cast has been nominated for “Best TV & Film Podcast” at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and featured in The New York Times, Buzzfeed, The A.V. Club, Vulture, among many other publications. Jamie and Caitlin also love performing The Bechdel Cast Live, and have done so all over the U.S. and in such festivals as San Francisco SketchFest, the New York Comedy Festival, the Brooklyn Podcast Festival, the Women in Comedy Festival in Boston and American Cinemateque's Friend of the Fest.

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and the Dudley Riggs Theatre light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org.

