Stages Theatre Announces Cast for YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Stages Theatre Company has announced the casts for their summer outdoor production of the hit musical YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. The production will run July 9, 2021 thru August 8, 2021 with performances held outdoors at Hopkins' Downtown Park. The musical comedy based on the Charles M. Schulz' Peanuts comic strip will be directed by Stages Theatre Company Artistic Director, Sandy Boren-Barrett.

"We're thrilled to be back and I can't think of a better place to set this much loved musical than outside, where it belongs" said Boren-Barrett. "It will be wonderful way to spend the afternoon or early evening with your family and friends, seeing such a fun musical, in this beautiful outdoor setting".

Featuring Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy, and, Charlie Brown, the musical navigates their daily struggles with humor and charm and, in the end, learn what happiness is all about. Songs include "Happiness," "My New Philosophy," "Suppertime," and "My Blanket and Me."

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is double cast featuring all local Twin Cities youth performers ages 10-18. The JOE COOL cast features: Faith Barrett as Violet, Nikolas Bragg as Schroeder, Kimora Collins as Lucy, Aidan Einhorn as Charlie Brown, Maya Haugen as Frieda, Aliyah Irmiter as Marcie, Miles Johnson as Linus, Ella Kozak as Peppermint Patty, Claire Kwiat as Sally, Natalie Mosakowski as Snoopy, Alex Weiner as Pig Pen, and Demetrius Winegarden as Woodstock. The Flying Ace cast features: Emily Anose as Lucy, Luca La Hoz Calassaraas Linus, Roman Cecchi as Woodstock, Athan Fischer as Schroeder, Adelyn "Addie" Frostas Peppermint Patty, Aniya Hollie as Sally, Sayer Keeley as Charlie Brown, Anya Panday as Marcie, Madelyn Tax as Frieda, Christina Taylor as Violet, Olivia Trader as Snoopy, and Daniel Untiedt as Pig Pen.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN will run JULY 9, 2021 through AUGUST 8, 2021. It is approximately 60 minutes in length and is recommended for ALL AGES. Visit stagestheatre.org/charlie-brown for performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $14 for children ages 2-17; $16 for adults; and $14 for seniors, ages 60+. Advanced ticket reservation required.

With a book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN features additional material written by Andrew Lippa and Michael Mayer. This will be the third time Stages Theatre has produced this wildly popular musical hit.