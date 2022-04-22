Spotlight Showcase Returns To The Historic State Theatre In June

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today Spotlight Showcase, Minnesota high school theater's biggest night, is returning to the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) for the first time since 2019 on Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. With honors and live performances, Spotlight Showcase celebrates high schools and students who participate in the Trust's Spotlight Education program. Tickets are on sale now for Spotlight Showcase 2022: Heart of Hennepin.

Spotlight Showcase is Minnesota high school theater's biggest celebration! Over 1,600 students participate in the awards and recognition event, presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust's Spotlight Education program. After a year of participating in the Spotlight-evaluated shows or applying for the select Triple Threat, Technical Theater, Publicist and Orchestra tracks, students from across Minnesota will take the stage at the historic State Theatre. Appearances are also made by educators, community members and alumni.

Spotlight Showcase 2022: Heart of Hennepin will highlight Spotlight communities returning to downtown Minneapolis and recognize 100 years of entertainment in the Hennepin Theatre District. Spotlight Showcase proudly employs professional staff from both the Twin Cities and Broadway to collaborate with students across all areas of theater.

Tickets for Spotlight Showcase are on sale now at the State Theatre Box Office, charge-by-phone at (800) 982-2787 and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.