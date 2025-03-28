Review: WITCH at Walking Shadow Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Walking Shadow Theatre Company's latest production, Witch, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Cody R. Braudt and Amy Rummenie, invites audiences into a compelling and eerie tale of ambition, manipulation, and redemption. Set in the quiet village of Edmonton, the play follows the arrival of a devilish figure, Scratch, who seeks to bargain for the souls of the villagers, promising to grant their darkest desires. Elizabeth, branded a "witch" and cast out by the town, stands as his most vulnerable target. However, her soul proves to be a far more elusive prize than Scratch anticipated.

Wini Froelich brings Elizabeth to life with vulnerability and strength, capturing the character's journey from desperation to defiance. Nick Ericksen's portrayal of Scratch is magnetic, walking the fine line between charm and malevolence with ease. Their growing tension, both comedic and deeply unsettling, anchors the emotional weight of the story, leaving the audience questioning the cost of one's soul in a world where hope is scarce.

The production itself is visually striking. Scenic designer Alice Endo's minimalist yet symbolic set design enhances the narrative's dark undertones, while A. Emily Heaney’s costumes vividly reflect the characters’ inner turmoil. Thomas Speltz’s hauntingly atmospheric sound design, combined with a strong lighting concept by Tony Stoeri, immerses the audience in the play’s intense, often surreal atmosphere.

Witch is a brilliant reimagining of Jacobean drama, filled with unexpected twists and a sharp subversion of traditional tropes. It explores themes of societal rejection, the value of self-determination, and the price of hope in a fractured world. Walking Shadow's production is a daring, thought-provoking experience that captivates both visually and emotionally.

This dark fable, running at the Open Eye Theatre through April 13, 2025, is a must-see for theatergoers seeking an experience that is both haunting and deeply human. For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are courtesy of Walking Shadow Theatre Company.

