Review: THE GREENHOUSE at The Southern Theater

"The Greenhouse," created by KT Schearer and presented by Eye of Jupiter Theatre, is currently playing at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 2024 at The Southern Theater. The story revolves around a pregnant newcomer who arrives at a cult-like group that makes the ultimate sacrifice to protect their garden.

Upon entering the theater, the audience is greeted by a circle of actors surrounded by plants, creating a setting that convincingly represents a greenhouse. The opening scene, with its interpretive theater elements, set a unique and engaging tone. The actors delivered strong performances and shared excellent chemistry, effectively bringing the story to life.

The atmosphere was calm and meditative, with the actors' costumes giving off an urban hippie vibe, which suited the production's theme. A violinist provided live music throughout, adding a beautiful and haunting layer to the performance. The script balanced humor and mysticism with darker themes of life and death, making for a compelling and thought-provoking experience.

I highly recommend seeing this production. I also hope to see it further developed, with more exploration of the relationships and characters. For ticket and show information, please click the link below.

