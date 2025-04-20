Review: SPELLBOUND at Threshold Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Threshold Theater’s new production Spellbound, written by Matthew A. Everett and directed by Denzel Belin, offers an intimate, funny, and surprisingly moving take on modern romance—complete with a twist of magic.

Set in a dreamy, minimalist white space, the stage feels both whimsical and grounded. A cozy bed, stark lighting, and sparse props keep the audience’s focus where it should be: on the relationships unraveling at center stage. The image from the production captures a beautifully honest moment between Auggie (Leor Benjamin) and Micah (Zakary Thomas Morton), seated on the bed—one with a guitar in hand, the other clasping his chest in a tender gesture. The chemistry between them is palpable.

The cast is small but mighty. LaDareon “Xae” Copeland brings calm authority as Duncan, while Keira Kowal Jett’s Sarah adds power and presence to every scene she’s in. David Schlosser brings both mischief and vulnerability as Jeffrey, a character whose well-meaning interference has real consequences.

Spellbound doesn’t just play with the idea of love potions and magic—it explores the complexities of consent, control, and vulnerability in relationships. It's refreshing to see a show that doesn’t force a tidy resolution but instead lets the messy, human moments speak for themselves.

Threshold continues to carve out space for new, queer-driven work, and Spellbound is a wonderful reminder of why those stories matter. It’s heartfelt, smart, and deeply rooted in real emotion—even when the spells start flying.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are courtesy of Threshold Theater

