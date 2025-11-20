Review: PENTATONIX: CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY at Grand Casino Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pentatonix brought a rush of holiday warmth to the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul on November 20, turning a chilly Minnesota night into something genuinely magical. From the moment the group stepped onstage with “Christmas in the City,” the atmosphere shifted—suddenly the arena felt like a bustling winter street scene, full of glitter and anticipation. Their harmonies were clean and bright, and they moved through “Silver Bells” and “12 Days of Christmas” with the kind of polish that comes only from years of singing together.

“Little Drummer Boy” landed early and powerfully, a reminder of why that song helped launch them into holiday fame. “White Winter Hymnal” had the whole crowd swaying in rhythm, and the playful energy of the dice-game segment kept everyone leaning forward to see what they’d do next. Their Broadway-flavored “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” was unexpectedly theatrical, while the sea-shanty “Jingle Bells” drew laughs and cheers—strange on paper, hilarious and charming in execution.

They eased back into a more classic holiday mood with their Big Band medley and a beautifully controlled performance of “Mary, Did You Know?” before heading into intermission. By the time they returned with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” the crowd was fully theirs again. The second half mixed fan favorites with newer originals like “Snowing in Paris” and “Meet Me Next Christmas,” which fit comfortably beside the better-known holiday staples. “Elf on the Shelf” brought a bit of mischievous fun, and “Blitzen” and “Bah Humbug” kept the pace lively.

One of the most surprising moments came from Kevin and Matt’s instrumental feature—cello and percussion woven together in a way that reminded the audience that Pentatonix isn’t just about voices; it’s about musicianship. Songs like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Humankind” continued to build momentum toward the final stretch, and their take on “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” felt like the kind of song that could’ve capped the night on its own.

But the group had saved their heaviest hitters for last. “Hallelujah” held the room in near silence, every harmony suspended in air. And the final encore, a gentle, unadorned “Christmas Time Is Here,” felt like a quiet moment shared among friends rather than a performance in a crowded arena.

By the end, it was clear why Pentatonix has become such a staple of the holiday season. They didn’t just sing Christmas songs—they created a world to step into for a couple of hours. And for one November night in Saint Paul, it truly felt like the season had already begun.

Thank you Pentatonix for a wonderful night of music and holiday cheer! We hope to have you back again soon!

All photos taken by Jared Fessler

