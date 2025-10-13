Review: LORDE ULTRA SOUND at The Armory Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lorde brought her Ultrasound Tour to The Armory in Minneapolis for two nights, and her October 11, 2025, performance proved exactly why she remains one of the most captivating artists of her generation. The energy inside the venue was electric even before she appeared — a crowd made up of longtime fans who’ve grown up with her music and newcomers drawn in by her latest evolution. When the lights faded and she stepped into a wash of blue and white, opening with “Hammer,” the roar that followed made it clear this was going to be a night to remember.

The staging was sleek and understated, with shifting light patterns and subtle projections that changed with the emotion of each song. Lorde doesn’t need elaborate visuals to hold attention — her strength lies in her ability to connect. Every lyric felt lived-in, every gesture intentional. “Royals” and “Buzzcut Season” hit early, pulling the audience into a wave of nostalgia, while newer tracks like “Shapeshifter” and “Current Affairs” revealed a more introspective side.

Midway through the set, she ventured off the main stage during “David,” walking slowly through the crowd as her voice echoed through the room. It was one of those rare concert moments that felt both grand and deeply personal — the kind of connection that reminds you why live music matters.

The momentum built again with “Green Light,” turning The Armory into a full-on dance floor, before she shifted to a softer close with “Ribs” and “A World Alone,” performed on a smaller stage near the sound booth. The lighting dimmed, her voice softened, and the massive venue suddenly felt intimate — thousands of people standing quietly, suspended in the moment.

Her openers, The Japanese House and Blood Orange, set the tone perfectly. Their atmospheric sets complemented Lorde’s mood and built anticipation without overshadowing her. The entire evening flowed effortlessly, each transition and lighting cue adding to the emotional rhythm of the night.

Between songs, Lorde spoke with genuine warmth, thanking Minneapolis for the love and saying how grateful she was to be here for two nights — a chance, she said, to “soak up this energy twice.” The crowd responded with unfiltered joy, singing, dancing, and at times simply standing still, taking it all in.

As the lights finally came up, many stayed rooted in place, reluctant to let go. Lorde’s two-night stop in Minneapolis wasn’t just another tour date — it was a reminder of what makes her artistry so magnetic. Honest, expressive, and emotionally fearless, she turned The Armory into something far more than a concert hall: for two nights, it was a shared heartbeat.

Thank you Lorde for an amazing night of music! For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link below.

All photos taken by Jared Fessler

