Review: GHOST LIGHT CABARET at Crooners Supper Club

On October 23, 2025, the intimate Crooners Supper Club in Minneapolis was transformed into a cozy haven for musical theater lovers as Andrea Ross, accompanied by pianist Scott Lykins, presented Ghost Light Cabaret, part of the Lakes Area Music Festival’s Winter Series. Known for connecting Central Minnesota audiences with some of the nation’s finest classical and musical theater performers, the Lakes Area Music Festival did not disappoint with this evening of Broadway hits and beloved standards.

From the very first note, it was clear that Ross’s voice was something special. She brought a richness and warmth to every song, wrapping her voice around each lyric with a storytelling depth that was impossible to ignore. Scott Lykins, at the piano, was an ideal partner, his playing perfectly balancing the delicate intimacy of the venue with the emotional intensity of the songs.

The set list was a dream for musical theater enthusiasts, spanning some of the most iconic composers of the stage. Andrea opened the evening with Stephen Schwartz’s “Turn Back, O Man” from Godspell, a powerful and reflective choice. Ross’s voice soared in this early number, as she brought a deep emotional urgency to the song, setting the tone for what would become an evening of breathtaking performances.

Anaïs Mitchell’s “All I’ve Ever Known” from Hadestown was another standout. The song’s lyrical intimacy was matched by Ross’s expressive voice, capturing the heartache and yearning at its core. Lykins’s gentle piano work here was especially moving, supporting Ross’s vocal journey without overwhelming it, allowing the song’s delicate emotions to shine through.

Later in the evening, Ross turned to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Burn” from Hamilton, a daring choice that left a lasting impact. With raw, heartbroken emotion, Ross channeled the song’s fierce intensity, aided by Lykins’s dark and brooding piano lines. It was a moment that had the entire room hanging on every word.

The evening also included several jazz-infused numbers, including Harold Arlen’s “The Man That Got Away” from A Star Is Born, where Ross’s voice took on a smoky, torch-song quality, and Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” from Pal Joey. In both, Ross showed a sophisticated control of phrasing, her delivery simultaneously playful and melancholy.

One of the most memorable moments was “No Good Deed” from Wicked. Ross has a knack for capturing defiance and heartbreak in equal measure, and her take on this song was nothing short of captivating. By contrast, “Defying Gravity”, also from Wicked, brought the evening to a powerful conclusion. Ross’s soaring vocals, full of freedom and power, made for an exhilarating finale that had the audience on their feet.

Throughout the evening, Scott Lykins’s piano playing was impeccable. His accompaniment was never overbearing; it was always the perfect partner to Ross’s vocals, providing subtle support when needed and bold accents when the moment called for it. The interplay between the two was a joy to experience, especially in more dramatic pieces like “Johanna” from Sweeney Todd, where Lykins’s sensitive piano brought a dark, haunting atmosphere to the song.

By the end of the night, Ghost Light Cabaret had succeeded in what the best cabaret performances do: it felt like an invitation into the inner world of the performer. Andrea Ross’s voice carried us through the highs and lows of Broadway’s most memorable songs, and the chemistry between her and Scott Lykins made the experience feel incredibly intimate and personal. For those fortunate enough to attend, it was a night that showcased not only remarkable vocal talent but the timeless power of musical theater to connect us all.

Thank you Andrea Ross and Scott Lykins for a wonderful night of music!

For more information on upcoming concerts and events through Lakes Area Music Festival, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Andrea Ross

