Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The weather may not seem to herald that the holiday season is on its way but do not fret, inside the Guthrie Theater, holiday merriment and cheer are bursting at the seams. The 51st mounting of the classic, A Christmas Carol, has officially begun its run and it is just as full of heart as years gone by.

The Guthrie has chosen to maintain using the script that was masterfully written by Lavina Jadhwani, who tragically passed away earlier this fall, as their guiding light. It takes the narration of the story and parcels it up amongst the cast, so the story feels less of a recitation and more of a shared memory of the Londoners who interacted with Scrooge throughout his life. It is in a way more of a memory play than a direct recounting.

Maintaining almost the entire adult cast from previous years, the Guthrie has stuck with a winning formula of talent. Namely, David Beach who is back for another year as the surly Ebenezer Scrooge. Injecting the perfect mix of grouchiness and sarcastic comic timing that makes his portrayal seem more realistic to an older uncle that some patrons may have. As Scrooge’s journey progresses, Beach knows just when to start to play the redemption angle so that by the time we have reached his awakening, we are just as joyful he made it through, as he is.

Keeping with the tradition of incorporating a variety of carols throughout the story, the mix of more unfamiliar tunes provide a nice departure from the story that we all know and love by giving the audience something unfamiliar to revel in, keeping it fresh year to year.

While the scenic elements remain fairly unchanged, save for a noticeable change near the end of Scrooge’s journey through those things that may yet to come. It will be sure to surprise those who make the annual pilgrimage to the Guthrie.

While the show is in top form, the magic seemed to have diminished just a bit this year. Whether due to the same cast settling into the same roles, or just that it is the same show beat for beat (almost) than in the past few years. It could use a bit of a lift by incorporating more dramatic changes to its staging, scenic design, and script. Perhaps, it could be time to go out on a high note with Ms. Jadhwani’s script and celebrate this year’s run as a tribute to her words.

Nonetheless, it is a sublime evening for all ages to gather and share in the true meaning of the holiday - sharing what we have, as little as it may be, with those around us and holding each other tightly to remember that in the end, it is who we love and love in return, that is the reason for the season.

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...