Photos: Theatre Pro Rata's THE BOOK OF WILL at the Crane Theater

Theatre Pro Rata's The Book of Will is now running at the Crane Theater, with performances until October 11.

The play is about the friends and fellow actors who fought to preserve William

Shakespeare’s words after his death. Set in 1619 but bursting with contemporary energy, this story celebrates the people behind the page — the ones who loved the Bard enough to risk everything for his legacy.

There are performances at 7:30 p.m. on September 25, 26, 27, and 29, as well as October 3, 4, 6, 10, and 11. A 2 p.m. show on October 5 is a masks-required show with ASL and audio description. The performances on September 25 and 29 are Pay What You Can.

The cast includes Sean Dillon, Andrew Troth, Jeremy Motz, Ankita Ashrit, Christy Johnson, Alex Hagen, Nissa Nordland, Carter Graham, Sandesh Sukhram, and Kjer Whiting.

The production is directed by Carin Bratlie Wethern, with stage management by Clara

Costello, set design by MJ Leffler, lighting design by Emmet Kowler, sound design by Topher Pirkl, costume design by Rubble&Ash, and props design by Jenny Moeller.

See production photos below: Photo credit: Alex Wohlhueter

Sean Dillon, Jeremy Motz, Nissa Nordland, Kjer Whiting, Alex Hagen, Andrew Troth and Sandesh Sukhram

Sandesh Sukhram, Jeremy Motz and Alex Hagen

Sean Dillon, Ankita Ashrit, Alex Hagen, Andrew Troth

Nissa Nordland, Sean Dillon, Christy Johnson, Andrew Troth

Sean Dillon, Sandesh Sukhram, Andrew Troth, Carter Graham, Alex Hagen