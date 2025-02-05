Photos: THE ROOT BEER LADY Now Running At History Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Root Beer Lady is being presented at History Theatre now through February 23. Get a first look at photos here!

The Root Beer Lady tells the story of the indomitable Dorothy Molter, the last legal non-indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters.

The story reflects the beauty and hardships of Molter’s solitary yet satisfying life beginning in 1934. The play, funny and passionate, explores her independence, fortitude, and love of nature. Molter pushes back against the premise that her time in the North Woods made her the “Loneliest Woman in America,” as the Saturday Evening Post claimed in 1952.

Photo credit: Rick Spaulding

Kim Schultz

Kim Schultz

Kim Schultz

Kim Schultz

Kim Schultz

Kim Schultz

Comments