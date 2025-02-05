News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE ROOT BEER LADY Now Running At History Theatre

Performances will run through February 23.

By: Feb. 05, 2025
The Root Beer Lady is being presented at History Theatre now through February 23. Get a first look at photos here!

The Root Beer Lady tells the story of the indomitable Dorothy Molter, the last legal non-indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters. 

The story reflects the beauty and hardships of Molter’s solitary yet satisfying life beginning in 1934. The play, funny and passionate, explores her independence, fortitude, and love of nature. Molter pushes back against the premise that her time in the North Woods made her the  “Loneliest Woman in America,” as the  Saturday Evening Post  claimed in 1952.  

Photo credit: Rick Spaulding

