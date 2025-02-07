Photos: MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD At Children’s Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children’s Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the CTC-commissioned new musical Milo Imagines the World, which will run from February 4-March 9, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7pm. See production photos below.

Based on the book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson, Milo Imagines the World features a book by Terry Guest, with music and lyrics by Christian Albright and Christian Magby. The production is directed by Mikael Burke, with music direction by Sanford Moore, and choreography by Breon Arzell. Milo Imagines the World is a joint commission by The Rose Theater (Omaha, Nebraska), Chicago Children’s Theatre (Chicago, Illinois), and Children’s Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota).

On a crowded subway, Milo passes the time imagining the lives of the other passengers. See his illustrations brought to spirited life in this world-premiere musical, featuring dynamic new songs ranging from hip hop and pop to country. Ride along with Milo from stop to stop as he begins to understand that first impressions aren’t always accurate, that his older sister Adrienne isn’t always annoying, and that real life can sometimes be even more incredible than an imaginary one.

Milo Imagines the World runs February 4-March 9, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for all ages. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/milo or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

The cast of Milo Imagines the World features Toussaint Francois Battiste* as Milo, China A. Brickey* as Mom/Ensemble, Antonisia (Nisi) Collins as Adrienne, John Jamison II* as Jim/Ensemble, Keegan Robinson as Kevin/Ensemble, and Janely Rodriguez* as Melanie/Ensemble.

The understudies include Cortlan Gosa (Milo), Tyler Susan Jennings (Adrienne/Mom), Ninchai Nok-Chinclana (Melanie/Ensemble), Joshua Row (Kevin/Ensemble), and Boomer Xiong (Jim/Ensemble).

In addition to Terry Guest, Christian Albright, Christian Magby, Mikael Burke, Sanford Moore, and Breon Arzell, the creative team and production staff for Milo Imagines the World includes Sydney Lynne (Scenic Designer), Annie Cady (Costume Designer), Wu Chen Khoo (Lighting Designer), Reid Rejsa (Sound Designer), Victor Zupanc (Orchestrations and Copying), Amanda Espinoza (Student Actor Coach), Anna M. Schloerb (Assistant Director), Marley Ritchie (Assistant Choreographer), Assistant Lighting Designer (Dante Benjegerdes), Costume Design Associate (Sarah Bahr), Z Makila* (Stage Manager), Kenji Shoemaker* (Stage Manager/Assistant Stage Manager), Joelle Coutu* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Stage Management Fellow (Elijah Virgil Hughes).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

