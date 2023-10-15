Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS

The production runs through November 19, 2023.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

Children’s Theatre Company has released production photos for the highly-anticipated World Premiere play Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress, based on the acclaimed children’s book by Christine Baldacchino with illustrations by Isabelle Malenfant. 

Check out photos below!

The stage adaptation of Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress is written by juliany taveras (Desarrollo at The Lark’s Playwrights' Week and Corkscrew Theater Festival; the anatomy of light, featured on the Kilroys' List and the 50 Playwrights Project List; SYZYGY, or the ceasing of the sun, featured in the 2021 Crossing Borders/Cruzando Fronteras Festival at Two River Theater; and YAELIS, a Page 73 Finalist).

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress will be directed by Heidi Stillman, Artistic Director of Lookingglass Theater in Chicago (Cascabel; The Brothers Karamazov; Hard Times at Lookingglass Theatre Company; The Year I Didn’t Go to School at Chicago Children’s Theatre; and The Book Thief at Steppenwolf). 

Morris likes lots of things: doing puzzles, painting pictures, pretending to be an astronaut, and wearing a tangerine dress from his school’s dress-up box because it “reminds him of tigers, the sun, and his mother’s hair.” But some of his classmates think boys can’t wear dresses because … well, because they’re boys. With his vivid imagination and space-animal friends, Morris travels the galaxy in search of an answer to the all-important question: “Do astronauts wear dresses?” 

“I am thrilled to be working with this talented cast and creative team on juliany’s beautiful world premiere play at Children’s Theatre Company,” said Director Heidi Stillman.

This new play explores themes of finding your identity, exploration, resilience, intolerance/bullying, acceptance, and creativity.  

The Adult Cast of Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress features Joy Dolo as Ms. Melo/Moira. 

The Student Cast of Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress features alternating casts of Mathias Brinda and Scout Groshong as Morris, Baron Heinz and Truman Bednar as Henry, De’Anthony Jackson and Sam Patterson as Eli, Arianna Hymes and Indra Khariwala as Lila, and Hildie Edwards and Mia Lang as Becky. 

Deidre Cochran will understudy Joy Dolo in the roles of Ms. Melo/Moira. 

In addition to juliany taveras and Heidi Stillman, the Creative Team and Production Staff for Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress includes William Boles (Co-Scenic Designer), Sotirios Livaditis (Co-Scenic Designer), Sully Ratke (Costume Designer), Paul Whitaker (Lighting Designer), Rick Sims (Composer/Sound Designer), Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (Movement Director), Emma Lai (Assistant Director), Dante Benjegerdes (Assistant Lighting Designer), Z Makila* (Stage Manager), Dylan Nicole Martin (Assistant Stage Manager), and Janae Lorick (Stage Management Fellow/PA). 

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress will play from October 10-November 19, 2023 at CTC’s Cargill Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, October 14 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at the link below or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography

Scout Groshong

Scout Groshong

Scout Groshong and Company

Scout Groshong

Scout Groshong and Dolo

Joy Dolo and Scout Groshong

Scout Groshong

Scout Groshong

Joy Dolo and Scout Groshong

Scout Groshong

Scout Groshong

Scout Groshong

Scout Groshong

Sam Patterson, Scout Groshong, and Indra Khariwala

Indra Khariwala, Scout Groshong, and Company

Indra Khariwala, Scout Groshong, and Company

Scout Groshong

Truman Bednar, De Anthony Jackson, Joy Dolo, Mathias Brinda, Arianna Hymes, and Hildie Edwards

Mathias Brinda

Mathias Brinda and Company

Mathias Brinda

Mathias Brinda and Company

Mathias Brinda and Joy Dolo

Arianna Hymes, Mathias Brinda, and De Anthony Jackson

Mathias Brinda

Joy Dolo and Mathias Brinda

Mathias Brinda

Mathias Brinda

Joy Dolo and Mathias Brinda

Mathias Brinda




