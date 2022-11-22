Photos: First Look at Stages Theatre Company's RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL
Performances run through December 27, 2022.
Stages Theatre Company presents the return of the holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical! Back by popular demand and based on the classic television special featuring all the characters and songs you love, this timeless tale of misfits, flying reindeer, and an abominable snow monster will delight audiences of all ages.
The cast of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL: Faith Barrett (Clarice), Todd Bruse (Coach Comet & Yukon Cornelius), Kimora Collins (Mrs. Donner, Misfit Birdfish & Ensemble), Logan Bitz (Fireball & U/S Rudolph & Hermey), Shana Eisenberg (Mrs. Claus), Athan Fischer (Rudolph), David Gamache (Charlie-inthe-Box & Ensemble), Baron Heinz (Elf & Ensemble), Morgan Houser (Elf & Ensemble), Pavan Kartik (Reindeer #2, Misfit Train & Ensemble), Ella Kozak (Dolly, Bumble & Ensemble), Joshua C. Larson (Santa), Vivian Nielsen (Aviator Elf & Ensemble), Matt Ouren (Hermey), Bruce Rowan (Sam The Snowman), Lana Rowan (Elf & Ensemble), Luke Rowan (Elf, Misfit Plane & Ensemble), Jon Schumacher (Donner & Boss Elf), Giselle Strong (Elf, Misfit Elephant & Ensemble), Savannah Switzer (Elf, Ensemble & Understudy)
The creative team of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director & Director), Krysti Phillips (Choreographer), Sarah Hohenstein Burk (Music Director), Jordyn Hondel (Student Director), Sayer Keely (Assistant Choreographer), Cody R. Braudt (Puppet Consultant), David Gamache (Puppet Maintenance), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume & Make-Up Designer), Jim Hibbeler (Props Designer), Gretchen Katt (Set Designer & Sound Designer), Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), Christa Ludwig (Resident Costume Designer), Gretchen Katt (Technical Director), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Emily Sullivan (Stage Manager), and Dylan Nicole Martin (Assistant Stage Manager) Original Costume Design by Christina A. Richardson, Remount and additional costume design by Samantha Fromm Haddow. Puppet builders Gordon Smuder and Ridiculous Puppets Company. Original King Moonracer design by Cinde Ashley and Amy Kaufman Original.
Stages Theatre Company presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical - Nov 18-Dec 27, 2022 ? Photo by Fischeye Films
