Minnesota Orchestra Cuts Ties With Minneapolis Police, Will No Longer Use MPD as Security For Concerts

Article Pixel Jun. 9, 2020  
Minnesota Orchestra Cuts Ties With Minneapolis Police, Will No Longer Use MPD as Security For Concerts

The Minnesota Orchestra has announced that it is cutting ties with the Minneapolis police, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a MPD officer.

"The killing of George Floyd marks a turning point for our organization, and we join with other community members in calling for transformational changes in the Minneapolis Police Department," the orchestra said in a tweet.

They go on to say, "We are restructuring our security staff and will no longer engage Minneapolis Police Department officers to provide security at Orchestra concerts until the MPD implements fundamental changes."


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Vancouver Art Gallery Reopens On June 15
  • 2020 Vancouver Queer Film Festival Shifts to Digital Platform 
  • New Vintage Theatre Presents a Streaming Filmed Production of THE PINK UNICORN
  • Vancouver Singer-Songwriter Cat Levan Releases New CD 'Double Life'