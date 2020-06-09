Minnesota Orchestra Cuts Ties With Minneapolis Police, Will No Longer Use MPD as Security For Concerts

The Minnesota Orchestra has announced that it is cutting ties with the Minneapolis police, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a MPD officer.

"The killing of George Floyd marks a turning point for our organization, and we join with other community members in calling for transformational changes in the Minneapolis Police Department," the orchestra said in a tweet.

They go on to say, "We are restructuring our security staff and will no longer engage Minneapolis Police Department officers to provide security at Orchestra concerts until the MPD implements fundamental changes."

The killing of George Floyd marks a turning point for our organization, and we join with other community members in calling for transformational changes in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). Specifically: 2/5 - Minnesota Orchestra (@mn_orchestra) June 6, 2020

We are restructuring our security staff and will no longer engage Minneapolis Police Department officers to provide security at Orchestra concerts until the MPD implements fundamental changes. Where government regulations mandate a police presence, we will continue to comply. 4/5 - Minnesota Orchestra (@mn_orchestra) June 6, 2020

We have recently begun a process to reduce our reliance on and reproduction of white privilege and to disrupt our own role in systemic racism. The security restructuring will be one part of that process. We are committed to advancing the change that has to happen. 5/5 - Minnesota Orchestra (@mn_orchestra) June 6, 2020

Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You